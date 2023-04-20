Winless Delhi faces Kolkata
NEW DELHI: The winless Delhi Capitals will do everything in its power to be sixth time lucky as it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 here on Thursday.
The David Warner-led Delhi is on a five-match losing streak and is the only team yet to register a victory in the ongoing season. Running out of time to steady the sinking ship, DC may be forced to take a few harsh calls.
Opener Prithvi Shaw may play no part in the KKR match after failing in each of the first five games. Sarfaraz Khan could be drafted in as a specialist batter – he kept wickets at the start of the season – or Manish Pandey could be promoted to the top of the order.
Delhi is likely to bank on overseas recruits Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman in the bowling department.
As for Kolkata, which heads into the match on the back of two consecutive losses, it will be keen to record its third win. The in-form Venkatesh Iyer, skipper Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell could hold the key in the batting pack while the spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma are capable of creating positive impact.
