Natarajan is a match-winner, says SRH skipper Markram

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram hailed Thangarasu Natarajan as a “match-winner” and threw his weight behind the under-performing left-arm pacer, saying that he is bound to have a mixed bag of results while bowling at the death.

Natarajan, one of the designated end-over bowlers, is yet to hit the straps in the Indian Premier League 2023 – he has picked up just four wickets in five matches and has an ordinary economy rate of 10.55. In the recent 14-run defeat to Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, the 32-year-old conceded 34 runs off his last two overs.

“Yeah, we love Nattu (Natarajan). We know his ability, we know his class. He bowls the tough overs for us, a lot like what Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) does. He is very clear in his plans. There will be nights when the execution is slightly off. But, there will also be a lot of nights when he gets it right. He is a proper match-winner for us,” said Markram on Thursday, the eve of the Chennai Super Kings-Sunrisers contest here.