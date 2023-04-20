Sports

IPL 2023: Brilliant Brar stops RCB at 174

Bangalore was cruising at 137 for no loss with Faf and Kohli's fifties before Brar got the much-needed break through.
Kohli made 59 off 47 courtesy some classy strikes
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174 for the loss of four wickets in its 20-over quota against Punjab Kings.

Bangalore was off to a flying start with Faf and Kohli scoring fifties. At the 16th over, RCB was at 137 no loss before Harpreet Brar's back-to-back wickets shifted momentum towards Punjab.

Bangalore managed only 174 at the end. Punjab requires to score 175 to get past RCB in the match no. 27 of IPL's 16th edition.

Scores in brief:

RCB - 174/4 (20 OVERS)

Faf Du Plessis - 84 (56)

Harpreet Brar - 31/2 (3 overs)

Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Harpreet Brar
IPL 2023

