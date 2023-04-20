Global Chess League launches its logo

Global Chess League
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture by FIDE (world chess federation) and Tech Mahindra, unveiled its logo on Wednesday, 64 days ahead of the tournament opener.

The inaugural edition of the GCL will be hosted from June 21 to July 2. The first season of the league-style event will feature six teams, with each side comprising six players, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player.

Each team will compete in 10 matches in the rapid format across all six boards. Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will be a mentor for the League.

