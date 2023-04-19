IPL 2023: DC players’ bats, other equipment stolen in transit

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC) next Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bats worth lakhs of rupees and other equipment of DC players' went missing from their kit bags.

According to a report, 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads, and gloves were stolen from the players' kit bags once they arrived in the capital from Bengaluru on Sunday after their IPL league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Upon returning from Bengaluru, the players became aware of the incident when they received their respective kits and reported it to the franchise officials, who promptly filed an official complaint.

It was also reported that the stolen bats belonged to the likes of skipper David Warner, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, and Yash Dhull.

While DC managed to conduct a practice session on Tuesday, the players contacted their agents for the new bats ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20.