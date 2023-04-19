Champions League: Struggling Bayern dreaming of miracle against Man City

MUNICH: To survive in stormy times, calmness seems the most promising recipe. Ahead of their Champions League last eight-round second leg against Manchester City this Wednesday evening, the struggling side of Bayern Munich seems to follow that guideline exactly.

Forgetting about the team-internal turmoil, rumours of a decaying squad, the noisy change of coaches, and the sportive malaise seem to work for the moment, reports Xinhua.

Everyone is keeping their feet behind the line and focusing on creating a miracle after the 3-0 setback in the first leg against the Skyblues.

Current statistics might not create optimism. Defenders such as Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard scored the goals in the recent four games, while strikers and midfielders seem stuck in a fatal goal drought.

Three goals in four games are the lowest figure since autumn 2018. A similar poor harvest Bayern experienced back in 1998 when the Bavarians spoiled the national campaign and the Champions League.

Despite the team's scoring problem, a glimmer of hope remains, as three examples from the Champions League's history give reason to be positive.

Liverpool (2018-2019), Roma (2017-2018), and Deportivo La Coruna (2003-2004) managed to come back after three or four-goal setbacks.

Facing Europe's assumed best side remains a challenge, as City coach Pep Guardiola doesn't regard the job in Munich as a piece of cake.

The 52-year-old seems convinced the latest turmoil is increasing Bayern's determination after the confrontation between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane seems resolved.

The Senegal star and former LFC striker are expected to be in the starting 11 after his one-game suspension aside from a fine for slapping Sane's face. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping to trigger special motivation with the line-up call for Mane.

Having returned to full team training, scoring hopes rest on the shoulders of Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The 34-year-old is said to increase the Bavarian's attacking power in the box and act as a promising link for the wingers such as Mane, Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman.

Next to the wavering strikers, Bayern depends on improvements in its midfield axis Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Both recently lacked leadership qualities.

While German record international Lothar Matthaeus is concerned about the ongoing turbulences, coach Tuchel is reminding his squad of the season goals that still exist from his perspective.

Next to the Champions League, the successor of Julian Nagelsmann is talking about the national campaign and says a satisfying performance against the Citizens is going to help to kick the can down the road in the league.

Other than under-fire club leaders such as chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, Tuchel is following a well-balanced approach while Bayern's ship is wavering in troubled waters.