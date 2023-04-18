Upbeat Mumbai takes on resurgent Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form, Mumbai Indians will look to extend its winning streak when it faces a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Just like Hyderabad (4 points from 4 matches), Mumbai (4 points from 4 matches) heads into the contest on the back of two consecutive victories. Both teams had started the tournament in identical manner with back-to-back losses.

In the recent five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday, Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores with a 25-ball 43, a knock that was studded with four fours and three maximums. Opener Ishan Kishan also sizzled in the last match and the duo would hope to take the game away from SRH with their aggressive batting.