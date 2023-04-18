LSG-CSK match to be advanced by a day

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Super Giants’ Indian Premier League 2023 home match against Chennai Super Kings is set to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 owing to the Municipal elections in the city.

While there is no official communication on the advancement of the match, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the game could be held on May 3.

“There could be issues with regards to security deployment as Lucknow Municipality goes to polls on Thursday, May 4.

LSG’s game against CSK is a mid-week afternoon match at 3:30 pm. Now, the game could be played a day earlier, Wednesday, May 3, at the same time,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.