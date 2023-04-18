IPL 2023: SRH opts to bowl against MI

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of IPL 2023 held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram chose to bowl winning the toss and said the dew factor may help his side chase the score.

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff