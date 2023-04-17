TURN ON IGNISHAN

Earlier, ‘Man of the Match’ Venkatesh singlehandedly powered Knight Riders to 185 for six after the visitor was invited to bat first. The left-handed batter had injured his knee at the start of the innings while attempting a ramp shot off pacer Cameron Green, but carried on to come up with a special knock. When Venkatesh dominated the MI bowlers with aggression, his top-order colleagues failed to even get to double-digits. Venkatesh contributed heavily in the second and fourth-wicket partnerships while batting alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) and Thakur (13) respectively.