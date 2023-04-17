Chennai faces Bangalore in southern clash

In its three-run defeat to Royals, Super Kings let the match slip away from it in the middle overs and left too much to do for skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. So, the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube would be eager to play with positive intent. At the top of the order, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are in good nick while Ajinkya Rahane has scored at a brisk pace so far.