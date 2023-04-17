Chennai faces Bangalore in southern clash
BENGALURU: Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs when it faces Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Indian Premier League 2023 southern clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.
Both Chennai (4 points from 4 matches) and Bangalore (4 points from 4 matches) have the same number of points, but head into the match on the back of contrasting results. While CSK went down to Rajasthan Royals in a thriller in Chennai, RCB, set for its third consecutive home match, comfortably defeated Delhi Capitals here.
In its three-run defeat to Royals, Super Kings let the match slip away from it in the middle overs and left too much to do for skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. So, the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube would be eager to play with positive intent. At the top of the order, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are in good nick while Ajinkya Rahane has scored at a brisk pace so far.
Chennai will be without the services of death-overs specialist Sisanda Magala, who split his webbing in the previous match and is expected to be on the sidelines for a couple of weeks. In the absence of the South African, slinger Matheesha Pathirana could be in contention for a place in the starting eleven.
CSK’s rival RCB recorded a much-needed victory over Delhi – a 23-run triumph to end a losing streak that lasted two matches. Opener Virat Kohli’s form has been the biggest positive for Bangalore – he has scored three half-centuries in IPL 2023, with all of them coming at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Captain Faf du Plessis has led from the front with impactful knocks at the top while the middle-order, comprising Glenn Maxwell, is yet to unlock its full potential. Dinesh Karthik will be under pressure after failing to flourish as a finisher in the first four matches.
The bowling attack, consisting of Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga among others, delivered in the Delhi match and would hope to produce another fine performance.
It will be interesting to see how Dhoni manages his knee. In a recent press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, which is hindering his movements on the field. Despite difficulties, the Super Kings skipper has done his job at No.8 – in the last match, he almost took his side over the line with an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android