Anbalagan stars in Captain CC’s victory

CHENNAI: S Anbalagan (6/21) scalped six wickets as Captain CC defeated Valavanur CC by 77 runs in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League First Division match that was held recently.

BRIEF SCORES:

First Division: Vikravandi CC 197/8 in 25 overs (S Chandrakanth 64, K Arun Kumar 47, V Anbu 3/40) bt Ammu CC 158/6 in 25 overs (S Arun Kumar 59, T Periyanasamy 47*, K Sarath Kumar 4/29); Captain CC 200/9 in 25 overs (M Arunachalam 40, J Nazar 37, S Raja 32, V Vajravelu 4/36) bt Valavanur CC 123 in 18.5 overs (D Slimbarasan 49, S Anbalagan 6/21).

Third Division: SRTCA 79 in 15.4 overs lost to United CC ‘B’ 83/2 in 6.3 overs (E Durai Kannu 28); Karna CC 111 in 21.2 overs (T Dhivakar 25*, V Manibalan 3/28) lost to Power CC 112/4 in 18.1 overs (L Kathiravan 37, S Sengoden 29*); Evergreen CC 181/4 in 25 overs (M Rajkumar 63, S Krishna Kumar 65) bt SGCC 173/9 in 25 overs (S Murugan 77, S Krishna Kumar 3/26, N Naveen Vinoba 4/7)