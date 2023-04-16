With fifer, Raja stars in Autolec ERC’s win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer V Raja (5/24) scalped five wickets as Autolec ERC defeated Classic CC by 49 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone A match that was hosted recently. After putting 160 for nine on the board off its stipulated 30 overs, Autolec bowled Classic out for 111, thanks to Raja’s fine performance.