With fifer, Raja stars in Autolec ERC’s win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer V Raja (5/24) scalped five wickets as Autolec ERC defeated Classic CC by 49 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone A match that was hosted recently. After putting 160 for nine on the board off its stipulated 30 overs, Autolec bowled Classic out for 111, thanks to Raja’s fine performance.
BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Zone A: Autolec ERC 160/9 in 30 overs (C Ashok Kumar 38, S Akash 53*, G Naveen Kumar 3/33, T Kapil 3/35) bt Classic CC 111 in 24.4 overs (T Kapil 37, V Raja 5/24, S Akash 3/22)
