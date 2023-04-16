Mumbai faces uphill task against Knight Riders

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for Mumbai since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7. Besides, skipper Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shardul Thakur have been among the runs for Kolkata, which indicates Mumbai will have to be at its best in all departments.