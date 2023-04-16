IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Venkatesh Iyer slammed a scintillating 104 off just 51 balls to power KKR to 185 for six after being asked to bat.

MI chased down the target with 14 balls to spare with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with 58 while stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 43. For KKR, Suyash Sharma was the most successful bowler with 2/27.

Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 104; Hrithik Shokeen 2/34). Mumbai Indians: 186 for 5 in 17.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 58, Suryakumar Yadav 43; Suyash Sharma 2/27).