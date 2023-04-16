INWTC Mumbai comes out on top in regatta

CHENNAI: The Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC Mumbai) emerged triumphant while the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC Ennore) finished runner-up in the second edition of the Unifi Capital Offshore Regatta, which began on April 5 and concluded on April 9.
The INWTC Mumbai had won the previous edition as well. The regatta comprised eight rounds, with the final contested between four teams – INWTC Mumbai, RMYC Ennore, Team Agniveer and Royal Madras Yacht Club (Chennai).
The regatta was held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India and organised by the National J/80 Class Association (NJCA), the RMYC and the RMYC Ennore Centre. The Unifi Capital chief investment officer and founder K Sarath Reddy distributed the prizes in the presentation ceremony in the presence of YAI honorary secretary Capt. Jitender Dixit.
