CSK-SRH match ticket sale tomorrow

CHENNAI: The counter and online ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings-Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2023 match, scheduled on Friday (April 21) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin on Tuesday (April 18).

While the offline tickets can be purchased at two Chepauk Stadium counters from 9:30 am, the online tickets can be bought through PAYTM and www.insider.in.