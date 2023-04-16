Arsenal squanders two-goal lead in West Ham draw

LONDON: Arsenal’s Premier League title jitters returned in a potentially costly 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday as it threw away a two-goal advantage for the second week in a row.

The table-topper was 2-0 up and cruising towards restoring its six-point cushion over Manchester City, with Gabriel Jesus tapping the ball home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal’s lead with a volley three minutes later. But, everything changed when it conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.

West Ham, fighting for points to stay away from the relegation zone, was transformed although Bukayo Saka had the chance to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead early in the second half. But, the English winger blazed a penalty well wide. That miss looked even more costly moments later when Jarrod Bowen volleyed in West Ham’s equaliser in the 54th minute.

Just as at Anfield where Mikel Arteta’s team led 2-0 but ended up hanging on desperately for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, there was nervousness about Arsenal’s play as the pressure of winning a first PL title since 2004 intensifies. City’s destiny is now very much in its own hands as Arsenal leads the table with 74 points from 31 games, four more points than the holder, which has played a match less and hosts Arteta’s side on April 26.

West Ham, which looked the stronger side after levelling and hit the crossbar through Michail Antonio, has 31 points from 30 games, four points ahead of the relegation places.