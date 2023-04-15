Pant says he is ‘recovering well’

BENGALURU: India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year, said that he is “recovering well”. Pant caught up with his DC teammates and coaches on the sidelines of a training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

“I am recovering very well and I am getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the DC team happened to be there. So, I met the team,” said Pant, who is undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the NCA. “I just saw how the team’s practice was going on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,” added Pant. “I would like to wish the team all the best.”