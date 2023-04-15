Pant says he is ‘recovering well’
BENGALURU: India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year, said that he is “recovering well”. Pant caught up with his DC teammates and coaches on the sidelines of a training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.
“I am recovering very well and I am getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the DC team happened to be there. So, I met the team,” said Pant, who is undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the NCA. “I just saw how the team’s practice was going on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,” added Pant. “I would like to wish the team all the best.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android