IPL 2023: DC win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

BENGALURU: Delhi Capitals (DC) has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL match held here on Saturday.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak