Titans franchise provided good support to struggling Dayal: Tewatia

MOHALI: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia said that left-arm pacer Yash Dayal was provided with enough support by the franchise in the last few days. Defending 29 runs off the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Dayal conceded five consecutive sixes to Rinku Singh.

“He was one of our main bowlers. We became champion last season and he played a massive role in it. He bowled well with the new ball as well in the death last year,” Tewatia said of Dayal, who was dropped from the Titans eleven for the Punjab Kings match in Mohali on Thursday.

“One match cannot change the fact of what he has done for us. I do not think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy. I told him, ‘One match has gone bad. If you want to go down, only then will you hit rock bottom, because no one at GT will ever make you feel bad about it. Keep practising, execute what did not happen that day and wait for your chance. This is the worst, you cannot go any lower than this’.”