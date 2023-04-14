IPL 2023: In our hands to turn things around, says DC’ Ajit Agarkar

BENGALURU: The Delhi Capitals have endured a poor start to the IPL 2023 season, losing all of their four games so far. Ahead of their clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, assistant coach Ajit Agarkar admitted that fate is in the hands of the David Warner-led side to turn its winless campaign around.

"It's in our hands to turn it around. We've got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible," Agarkar was quoted as saying in a release.

In their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians, Delhi made 172 in 19.4 overs, with Warner and Axar Patel notching up half-centuries. Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling.

But Tim David took Mumbai home on the last ball with Cameron Green giving him company, handing Delhi a six-wicket defeat, keeping Warner & Co at the bottom of the points table.

"Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could've gone either way in our last match. We've not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn't been ideal," added Agarkar.

Agarkar further expressed that the players will focus on what they can do when they take on Bangalore captained by Faf du Plessis. "Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we'll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we'll try to do."