Gujarat captain Hardik fined for slow over rate in win over Punjab

MOHALI: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh as his side maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Slow over rate has been an issue in the ongoing IPL, with matches going on for more than four hours. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh,” an IPL media advisory said on Friday.