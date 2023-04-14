Deepavali window likely for next edition of WPL: Jay Shah

MUMBAI: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely during Deepavali, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held from March 4-26 across two venues in Mumbai. “We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window,” Shah said during an interaction. “Women’s cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL.”

While Shah had earlier made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup, he also said that feedback from other nations have been sought on a possible replacement venue. “We are awaiting feedback from other nations to finalise the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match,” Shah added.

On the 50-over World Cup, Shah said that all existing infrastructure would be upgraded before the global event. The World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in the country in October-November.