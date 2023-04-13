ST Hindu College wins inter-college tournament

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Scott Christian College 144/9 in 30 overs (MR Manu 34, M Maneesh 4/23) lost to ST Hindu College 147/2 in 18.1 overs (T Micheal Rai Vianni 58, M Anwar Arshath 66*). Semi-finals: Rohini College of Engineering and Technology 99 in 16 overs (M Manoj 3/5, V Vineesh 5/17) lost to Scott Christian College 102/2 in 7.3 overs (C Murali 48); St. Jerome’s College of Arts and Science 152 in 29.1 overs (V Akash Praveen 30, T Lenin 64, S Muni Raju 3/31, S Issac 5/27) lost to ST Hindu College 153/1 in 14.3 overs (T Micheal Rai Vianni 70, M Anwar Arshath 52*).