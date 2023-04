IPL 2023: GT win toss, opt to bowl first against PBKS

MOHALI: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma, who last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals in 2020, will make his debut for GT.

PBKS made two changes with Kagiso Rabada coming in for Nathan Ellis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa replacing Sikandar Raza.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.