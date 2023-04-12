Spin Treat in Store

As for Sanju Samson’s Royals that has won two of its three matches so far, it possesses spinners of high calibre – offie Ravichandran Ashwin and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. When some of his teammates were belted to all parts of the park in RR’s ‘home’ matches in Assam, Ashwin showed his class with economical spells – he conceded only 25 runs each against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.