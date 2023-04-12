Spin Treat in Store
CHENNAI: The spectators could be in for a ‘spin’ treat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday as the high-flying Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League 2023.
The eyes of spinners, irrespective of the team they turn out for, usually light up before they roll their arms over in favourable conditions at Chepauk. And with both Chennai and Rajasthan stacked with top-class tweakers, ‘spin it to win it’ could be the mantra for success.
Super Kings, brimming with confidence after two consecutive victories, boasts of left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner besides offie Moeen Ali. Speaking on the eve of the match – Tuesday – Jadeja remarked that the CSK-RR contest could be billed as the battle between two of the best spin packs.
“When you come to Chennai, you hope that the spinners would do the job for you. It (Rajasthan) has quality spinners, we also have quality spinners. As a batter, it will be challenging,” said Jadeja, who delivered a ‘Man of the Match’ performance with a three-wicket haul in the convincing seven-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.
His partner-in-crime Santner, too, is in stellar form. After choking Lucknow Super Giants with his tight bowling in the 12-run victory in CSK’s last home match, the New Zealand international complemented Jadeja with another fine show, against MI.
Having missed the Mumbai game due to illness, Englishman Moeen is set to return to the starting eleven, with his comeback bolstering an in-form spin-bowling unit. Moeen had run through the Lucknow batting line-up with a four-fer in his last outing.
The MS Dhoni-led Super Kings could be tempted to strengthen the attack further with the addition of Sri Lanka mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who landed in the city on Monday night along with Matheesha Pathirana.
As for Sanju Samson’s Royals that has won two of its three matches so far, it possesses spinners of high calibre – offie Ravichandran Ashwin and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. When some of his teammates were belted to all parts of the park in RR’s ‘home’ matches in Assam, Ashwin showed his class with economical spells – he conceded only 25 runs each against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Back to a venue which he is no stranger to, ‘local hero’ Ashwin will be keen to spoil the host’s party with another dominant effort. Chahal, with his wizardry, is capable of striking telling blows even on nights when he is expensive.
Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler, who has enjoyed watching Ashwin and Chahal wreak havoc in the middle overs, acknowledged that spin could be a big factor.
“We know Chennai operates with good spinners. Spin plays a strong part in the game at this ground. The team which plays it (spin) well will go a long way in the game,” said Buttler.
