Gen Next, 22Yards strike partnership

CHENNAI: Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s Gen Next Cricket Institute and 22Yards, founded by Adithya Ravi, have struck a partnership for a summer coaching camp, which will be organised at Thoraipakkam in Chennai from Friday (April 14).

The partnership aims to provide budding talent the necessary training and mentorship and help them move to the next level.

The 22Yards infrastructure includes flood-lit ground and nets besides accommodation and training facilities. Those interested in registering for the camp can contact the following mobile number: 8754463228. The 22Yards scoring app can be downloaded on App Store or Google Play Store.