Eng Test skipper Stokes wants "flat, fast wickets" for Ashes series

LONDON: England Test skipper Ben Stokes aims to target arch-rival Australia with express pace during the upcoming Ashes series, as he expressed his desire to have flat, fast wickets when the sport's oldest rivalry kickstarts from June 16 onwards. Stokes wants to go ahead with the aggressive game plan that has helped England clinch 10 wins out of their last 12 Tests against Australia. He also backed his side's explosive, quick batters which have been a hallmark of his tenure as captain. His side has scored at a rapid run rate of 4.76 per over in the longer format since he took over the captaincy along with head coach Brendon McCullum last year. This positive, attacking approach to cricket that England has adopted under Stokes' leadership is known as 'Bazball' among the cricketing fraternity and media.

Stokes wants to employ express pace in conditions suited to seamers and the skipper said he already has a line-up in mind. "I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts," Stokes told Sky Sports as quoted by ICC.

"Having the option to bowl above 90mph, any captain wants that. When it comes to that first Test I will be making sure I pick the best team for that first game. We have been clear, especially with the ground staff around England, about what type of wickets we want and they have been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets," added the skipper. England will hope that they will be able to utilise pace spearhead Jofra Archer to the fullest, who made his return to cricket this year after a long injury lay-off. Mark Wood, Olly Stone are some other options for pace bowling.

Archer made his Test debut against Australia during the Ashes 2019 series in England, taking 2/59 and 3/32 in both innings. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker back then with 22 wickets in the series, next to Stuart Broad (23) and Pat Cummins (29), but a host of injuries has allowed him to play just 13 Test matches so far. Even in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Archer was expected to lead the bowling attack, but he has featured in only one out of three matches of MI so far, with coach Mark Boucher saying that he "caught a little niggle", hoping for him to return to action soon.

The veteran duo of James Anderson and Broad, who have terrorised Aussies on home soil in the past, could once again be important as England hopes to clinch the Ashes. "Jimmy and Broad had been so protective over their economy rates, but now they have seen a different side to it. Having those two with a 'fine to go for runs mentality' is something that will do us fine if Australia come back at us," said Stokes.

Stokes recently had to sit out for an IPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) due to issues with his left knee. His campaign with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been underwhelming so far despite CSK splurging Rs 16.25 crore on him in the auction last year, with only 15 runs in two matches and bowling just one over. The all-rounder, who has 194 Test scalps, is optimistic that he can overcome his soreness to add something to his side's pace attack.

I have worked so hard over the last month, five weeks, to get where I am now. Being able to bowl pain-free, touch wood, has been good. I went for 18 runs, but I was like 'oh I managed to bowl an over without pain in my knee'. The main priority for me is making sure that I can fulfil my role as fourth seamer in the Ashes," said Stokes. The five Tests of the Ashes series will be part of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle. Before the series, England face Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's from June 1.