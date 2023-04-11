LSG vs RCB: Ashwin hails Harshal's courage to attempt run-out at non-striker’s end

CHENNAI: India and Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel for having the “courage” to attempt a run-out at the non-striker’s end in a match-deciding ball.

When Lucknow Super Giants required a run off the last ball with one wicket in hand in the Indian Premier League 2023 thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, Harshal tried to dislodge the bails at the non-striker’s end after Ravi Bishnoi left the crease early. But, Harshal failed to make contact with the stumps and eventually could not prevent Super Giants from edging out Royal Challengers.

Asked about the incident on the sidelines of an event here on Tuesday, Ashwin, who has never shied away from punishing batters who steal a yard or two, replied: “He (Harshal) just tried and he missed it, right? One ball and one run to win, the non-striker is definitely going to run. I would stop every time and run a batter out if that is the situation. To be honest, I do not see what the problem with that is.”

Ashwin, in the city preparing for the Rajasthan-Chennai contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, added: “Whatever you do within that (the laws of the sport), it is completely fair. In fact, I was just watching the game and I was telling my wife: ‘He (Harshal) should run him (Bishnoi) out this ball’. I am very glad and so happy that a bowler had the courage to do it. I wish more bowlers do it.”

Ashwin also cited an example and explained how fine margins could have a huge impact. “In fact, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings now, his former team) would have qualified [for the play-offs] in 2019 had we run-out Rahul Chahar (then with Mumbai Indians) at the non-striker’s end [in a match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai].” In Season 12, Punjab had missed out on a top-four spot on net run rate.

Offie welcomes ‘Impact Player’ rule implementation

Ashwin welcomed the implementation of the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL. “These rules can confuse people and complicate it for them. I feel that this is a great innovation. I do not know if this is the right innovation, how comfortable we are with it. Innovation is welcome, right?” said Ashwin, known for his out-of-the-box thinking.