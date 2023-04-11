FMSCI honours National Champions of 2022 season at a gala ceremony

Delivering the keynote address during the Annual Awards function of the FMSCI here on Tuesday when it honoured 118 National champions of the 2022 season across various formats of the sport, president Akbar Ebrahim said: “Last year, we had announced that MotoGP will be coming to India and I am informed by the Indian promoters and FIM that work is in progress, and all are hopeful that the event will be held as planned.”