Villarreal lands further blow on Real’s title hopes with comeback win
MADRID: Samuel Chukwueze scored a brace to inflict further blow on Real Madrid’s title hopes as it was beaten 2-3 by Villarreal at home in the La Liga on Saturday despite taking the lead twice.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team had been in imperious form after thrashing Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. Yet, Real could not build on that momentum as it fell to a defeat that left it on 59 points in second place and opened the door for Barcelona to go 15 points clear at the summit.
Real took the lead after 16 minutes when Marco Asensio’s cross bounced off Villarreal defender Pau Torres and into the net for an own goal. Villarreal found the equaliser in the 39th minute through Chukwueze, who cut inside from the centre of the box and beat Nacho before firing low and out of Thibaut Courtois’s reach.
Vinicius Jr. restored Real’s lead three minutes into the second half with a simple finish in front of the Villarreal goal. Quique Setien’s side levelled again in the 70th minute when Madrid’s defence failed to clear, allowing Jose Luis Morales to fire home from close range, with the VAR overturning the initial offside decision.
Chukwueze scored his second goal 10 minutes from time with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box into the top left corner.
RESULT: Real Madrid 2 (P Torres 16 (OG), Vinicius Jr. 48) lost to Villarreal 3 (S Chukwueze 39 & 80, JL Morales 70)
