Super Gillies to begin TNPL 2023 campaign against Spartans

CHENNAI: Four-time champion Chepauk Super Gillies will begin its Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 campaign with a clash against Salem Spartans in Coimbatore on June 13. The seventh edition of the TNPL will kick-start with a battle between Lyca Kovai Kings and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore on June 12 while the final is scheduled to be hosted in Tirunelveli on July 12.

The DRS (Decision Review System) will be used in the League for the first time, said the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association while releasing the schedule on Sunday.