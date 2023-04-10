Rajawat clinches Orleans Masters title

Rajawat, the Madhya Pradesh lad who is ranked 58th in the world, saw off World No.49 Johannesen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a hard-fought 68-minute summit clash to win the biggest title of his career. In the first meeting between the 21-year-olds, Rajawat, who had not dropped a game heading into the final, dished out a controlled aggressive game to go all the way.