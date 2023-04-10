Milan clubs back among elite in Champions League quarters

MILAN: Two storied Italian clubs are back among Europe's elite for the first time in more than a decade.

Inter Milan has not been in the Champions League quarterfinals since going out at that stage as the defending champion in 2011. City rival AC Milan last made it to the final eight in 2012.

Since then there have been slumps on the field and turmoil off it, with both clubs changing ownership several times and coaches even more frequently. However, after years of mediocrity, both teams ended lengthy waits for a Serie A title before finally making it back to the top of European soccer.

In their absence, no Italian team has won the Champions League — although Juventus did finish runner-up twice.

Milan will host runaway Serie A leader Napoli in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday, a day after Inter visits Benfica.

Inter was the last Italian team to lift the trophy, when it won an unprecedented treble of the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010. Before that, Milan won the last of its seven titles in 2007.

The other two quarterfinals this week pit Real Madrid against Chelsea and Bayern Munich against Manchester City.