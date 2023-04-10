Digvijay beats Sidharth, wins ITF tennis crown

CHENNAI: Digvijay Pratap Singh bagged the singles title at the BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament with a straight-set victory over Sidharth Rawat in the final at the Gandhinagar Club here on Sunday. The third-seeded Digvijay defeated fourth seed Sidharth 6-4, 7-6(3) to emerge champion and pocket 15 ATP points.

The TNCA vice-president and Sanmar Group deputy chairman Vijay Sankar and Malai Murasu director Kannan Adityan distributed the prizes during the presentation ceremony.