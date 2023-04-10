Digvijay beats Sidharth, wins ITF tennis crown
Digvijay beats Sidharth, wins ITF tennis crownFile
Sports

Digvijay beats Sidharth, wins ITF tennis crown

The third-seeded Digvijay defeated fourth seed Sidharth 6-4, 7-6(3) to emerge champion and pocket 15 ATP points.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Digvijay Pratap Singh bagged the singles title at the BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament with a straight-set victory over Sidharth Rawat in the final at the Gandhinagar Club here on Sunday. The third-seeded Digvijay defeated fourth seed Sidharth 6-4, 7-6(3) to emerge champion and pocket 15 ATP points.

The TNCA vice-president and Sanmar Group deputy chairman Vijay Sankar and Malai Murasu director Kannan Adityan distributed the prizes during the presentation ceremony.

RESULT: Men’s singles: Final: Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 7-6(3)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

TNCA
Sidharth Rawat
Gandhinagar Club
Digvijay Pratap Singh
ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament
ITF tennis crown

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in