Sidharth, Digvijay in ITF tennis final

CHENNAI: Sidharth Rawat and Digvijay Pratap Singh progressed to the final of the BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament with semi-final wins here on Saturday. While the fourth-seeded Sidharth defeated second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan in the last-four match, the third-seeded Digvijay got the better of seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar in the other semi-final. The combination of Vishnu Vardhan and Nitin Sinha clinched the men’s doubles title by beating the duo of Theertha Shashank Macherla and Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta

RESULTS: Men’s singles: Semi-finals: Sidharth Rawat bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-1; Manish Sureshkumar lost to Digvijay Pratap Singh 4-6, 4-6. Men’s doubles: Final: Vishnu Vardhan/Nitin Sinha bt Theertha Shashank Macherla/Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta 6-1, 6-7(2), 10-7