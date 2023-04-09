Sports

Sidharth, Digvijay in ITF tennis final

While the fourth-seeded Sidharth defeated second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan in the last-four match, the third-seeded Digvijay got the better of seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar in the other semi-final.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Sidharth Rawat and Digvijay Pratap Singh progressed to the final of the BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament with semi-final wins here on Saturday. While the fourth-seeded Sidharth defeated second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan in the last-four match, the third-seeded Digvijay got the better of seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar in the other semi-final. The combination of Vishnu Vardhan and Nitin Sinha clinched the men’s doubles title by beating the duo of Theertha Shashank Macherla and Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta

RESULTS: Men’s singles: Semi-finals: Sidharth Rawat bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-1; Manish Sureshkumar lost to Digvijay Pratap Singh 4-6, 4-6. Men’s doubles: Final: Vishnu Vardhan/Nitin Sinha bt Theertha Shashank Macherla/Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta 6-1, 6-7(2), 10-7

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sidharth Rawat
BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K men’s tennis tournament
Digvijay Pratap Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in