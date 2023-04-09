McTominay, Martial score in United’s 2-0 victory over Everton

MANCHESTER: Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial secured a well-earned 2-0 victory for Manchester United over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s United is in the thick of the race to finish in the top-four and is currently fourth with 56 points from 29 matches, level on points with the thirdplaced Newcastle United.

The defeat for Sean Dyche’s Everton, which is battling to avoid relegation, leaves it in the 17th spot on the table, outside the drop zone only on goal difference and level on 27 points with Nottingham Forest that is in the 18th place.

United pressed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into duty early at a sundrenched Old Trafford and set up camp in Everton’s half for most of the match. The home team was finally rewarded in the 36th minute when Jadon Sancho threaded a pass to the charging McTominay, who netted from close range.

Marcus Rashford, who had numerous chances on his 350th appearance for United in all competitions, set up Martial’s goal in the 71st minute with a cross that found the second-half substitute alone in the box to score.

United was missing Casemiro, who completed a four-match ban on Saturday, but fellow midfielder Christian Eriksen returned from an ankle injury when he came on after 77 minutes for his first appearance since January 28.

Lampard makes losing return

Frank Lampard got off to a losing start on his return as interim Chelsea manager, with the Blues beaten 0-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves).

Matheus Nunes scored a 31st-minute screamer at Molineux, the Portugal

midfielder hitting the ball on the volley from the edge of the box on the right and past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner.

Chelsea great Lampard’s appointment was announced on Thursday after Graham Potter paid the price for a string of poor results. The club’s record goalscorer, himself dismissed as manager in January 2021, was given a clear picture of the task he faces over the remaining matches. Chelsea had only one shot on target in the first half and, while looking much livelier after the break, was unable to make its passing and possession count.

RESULTS: Manchester United 2 (S McTominay 36, A Martial 71) bt Everton 0; Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 (M Nunes 31) bt Chelsea 0; Brentford 1 (I Toney 45(P)) lost to Newcastle United 2 (D Raya 54(OG), A Isak 61)