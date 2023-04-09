Sports

IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan power GT to 204/4 against KKR

Vijay Shankar scored 63 runs off 24 balls, while Sai Sudharsan scored 53 runs off 38 balls.
Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan
Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan Twitter/@IPL
PTI

AHMEDABAD: Electing to bat, Gujarat Titans rode on Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar's fifties to post a mammoth 204 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya missed the game as he is unwell and in his place Rashid Khan led GT.

Sudharsan made a 38-ball 53 while Shankar, who replaced Hardik, scored an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls.

Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39.

For KKR, Sunil Narine picked up three wickets by giving away 33 runs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Vijay Shankar 63 not out, Sai Sudharsan 53; Sunil Narine 3/33).

