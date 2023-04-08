Kumar bowls Mundiyampakkam CC to win

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Valavanur CC 152/5 in 25 overs (T Sirajudeen 67, D Satheesh Kumar 44*) lost to United CC ‘A’ 154/3 in 19.2 overs (D Suresh 61*, S Soumadeep Aravind Manna 59*); Sakthi CC 37 in 21.5 overs lost to Vikravandi CC 41/0 in 4.4 overs. Second Division: SRTCA 92 in 17.5 overs (S Adithya 32, B Paranthaman 3/12, R Sundar Ramu 3/24) lost to Power CC 93/4 in 14 overs (L Kathiravan 30); Evergreen CC 180 in 25 overs (V Rajkumar 50, V Ganesan 41, M Nandalala 3/40) tied with Ny. Yg. Ind. CC 180/5 in 25 overs (A Sathish Kumar 60*); Mundiyampakkam CC 173/8 in 25 overs (N Chandra Prakash 44, G Praveen Kumar 29, S Ganesan 25, D Deepan Raj 3/27, T Keerthan 3/37) bt Mailam Engineering College 149 in 23 overs (K Akash 57, S Kumar 5/25). Third Division: Surya GOI 109 in 21.1 overs (G Mothish 48, A Dinesh Nilavan 3/12, S Prabhu 3/17) lost to LMCC 111/7 in 18.4 overs (S Jayakupuraj 31, R Nithibala 3/26, R Sugan 3/35)