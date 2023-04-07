RKM Vivekananda, Ethiraj clinch titles

CHENNAI: RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) and Ethiraj College for Women (Chennai) clinched the men’s title and women’s crown respectively in the 9th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament, which concluded on Thursday here. While RKM Vivekananda defeated host Guru Nanak College (Chennai) by three wickets in the men’s final, Ethiraj got the better of Guru Nanak by six wickets in the women’s title clash.