RKM Vivekananda, Ethiraj clinch titles
CHENNAI: RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) and Ethiraj College for Women (Chennai) clinched the men’s title and women’s crown respectively in the 9th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament, which concluded on Thursday here. While RKM Vivekananda defeated host Guru Nanak College (Chennai) by three wickets in the men’s final, Ethiraj got the better of Guru Nanak by six wickets in the women’s title clash.
BRIEF SCORES: Final: Men: Guru Nanak College (Chennai) 163/8 in 20 overs (V Abishek 25, S Arun 72, S Ganesh 27, Nidhish S Rajagopal 4/32, Mohit Panghal 2/31) lost to RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai) 165/7 in 20 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 65, Ajay Chetan 27, S Arun 2/31, Gurjapneet Singh 2/25). Player of the match: Muhammed Adnan Khan. Women: Guru Nanak College (Chennai) 136/3 in 20 overs (Jayadhanyha Gunasekar 47*, Trisha Madhu 36*) lost to Ethiraj College for Women (Chennai) 138/4 in 17.4 overs (NS Subha Harini 26, U Hithaishi 32*, N Ganishma 2/31). Player of the match: NS Subha Harini.
TOURNAMENT AWARDS: Men: Player of the tournament – PL Harshavardhan Sai (RKM); Best batter – S Arun (GNC); Best bowler – Mohit Panghal (RKM); Best all-rounder – N Sunil Krishna (GNC); Best fielder – M Silambarasan (RKM); Best wicketkeeper – Ajay Chetan (RKM); Top performers – K Deeban Lingesh, S Sanjay, Gurjapneet Singh and V Abishek. Women: Player of the tournament – NS Subha Harini (Ethiraj); Best batter – Jayadhanyha Gunasekar (GNC); Best bowler – Rithika Kalyan (GNC); Best all-rounder – C Shushanthika (Ethiraj); Best fielder – Trisha Madhu (GNC); Best wicketkeeper – Aaisha Bee (Ethiraj)
