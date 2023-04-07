Rashford nets winner for United
MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal with a brilliant half-volley as Manchester United defeated Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday to climb back into the top-four.
The victory was the perfect response following a disappointing 0-2 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the ‘Red Devils’ to 53 points, three points ahead of the fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and level with the ‘Magpies’ that is third.
In the 27th minute, a Brentford clearance from a corner only made it as far as Antony on the edge of the box. He lofted it towards the head of Marcel Sabitzer and Rashford met the Austrian’s bouncing knockdown with a sumptuous half-volley. As a result, the Englishman registered his 28th goal of the season.
RESULTS: Premier League: Manchester United 1 (M Rashford 27) bt Brentford 0. Copa del Rey: Semi-finals: Second leg: Barcelona 0 lost to Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius Jr. 45, K Benzema 50, 58(P) & 80) (Real won 4-1 on aggregate)
