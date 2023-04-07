Rajawat stuns top seed Nishimoto to enter QF
ORLEANS (FRANCE): India’s Priyanshu Rajawat notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to progress to the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 here on Thursday. The World No.58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route to a 21-8, 21-16 victory over World No.12 Nishimoto, who had secured the Madrid Spain Masters title last Sunday. In another round-of-16 match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21. Rajawat, who was part of India’s Thomas Cup-winning team, came out all guns blazing as Nishimoto found the going tough.
