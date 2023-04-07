India’s Priyanshu Rajawat
India’s Priyanshu RajawatInstagram
Sports

Rajawat stuns top seed Nishimoto to enter QF

The World No.58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route to a 21-8, 21-16 victory over World No.12 Nishimoto, who had secured the Madrid Spain Masters title last Sunday.
Dt Next Bureau

ORLEANS (FRANCE): India’s Priyanshu Rajawat notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to progress to the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 here on Thursday. The World No.58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route to a 21-8, 21-16 victory over World No.12 Nishimoto, who had secured the Madrid Spain Masters title last Sunday. In another round-of-16 match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21. Rajawat, who was part of India’s Thomas Cup-winning team, came out all guns blazing as Nishimoto found the going tough.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Priyanshu Rajawat
Kenta Nishimoto of Japan
Orleans Masters Super 300
India’s Thomas Cup-winning team

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in