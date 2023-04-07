Sports

CSK vs RR at Chepauk: Ticket sales to open on April 9

The cost of the tickets for rows C, D, E, I, J, and K ranges from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000.
CSK's MS Dhoni and RR's Sanju Samson
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings on Friday announced that the ticket sales for the upcoming IPL match between them and Rajasthan Royals will begin on April 9.

On April 12, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MA Chidambaram Stadium
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Chepauk
CSK vs RR
Ticket sales
CSK match tickets
CSK vs RR tickets

