CSK vs RR at Chepauk: Ticket sales to open on April 9

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings on Friday announced that the ticket sales for the upcoming IPL match between them and Rajasthan Royals will begin on April 9.

The cost of the tickets for rows C, D, E, I, J, and K ranges from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000.

On April 12, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.