CSK’s death bowling is work in progress: Bravo

CHENNAI: During his nearly two-decade long distinguished playing career, Dwayne Bravo was renowned for being a ‘death overs’ specialist, especially in T20s. Ever since being appointed the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the current IPL season, the 39-year-old Trinidadian has been entrusted with a huge responsibility of grooming a young bunch of fast bowlers to thrive in a high-octane tournament. Bravo, though, is looking ahead to the challenge with optimism. He shared his valuable insights into the art of bowling at the death in a media interaction recently. Excerpts Is there any secret formula to bowling at the death? There is but I’m not going to share it because the others will follow (laughs). The present bowling group of CSK and bowling consultant Eric Simons are all on the same page trying to get the bowlers to understand the philosophy around death bowling. It’s a work in progress and the individuals have to develop their own style. Our role is to encourage them to stick to the basics.