Sai will do great in franchise cricket in two years: Hardik

The Chennai-based Sai Sudharsan struck an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes) and won the ‘Man of the Match’ award as defending champion Gujarat chased down 163 against Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday and notched up its second win in as many matches. “He (Sai Sudharsan) has been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he has done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work,” said Hardik at the post-match presentation.