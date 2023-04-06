Sai will do great in franchise cricket in two years: Hardik
NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya sees teammate B Sai Sudharsan doing “great things” in franchise cricket in the next few years.
The Chennai-based Sai Sudharsan struck an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes) and won the ‘Man of the Match’ award as defending champion Gujarat chased down 163 against Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday and notched up its second win in as many matches. “He (Sai Sudharsan) has been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he has done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work,” said Hardik at the post-match presentation.
“Going forward, if I am not wrong, in two years, he will do something great for (in) franchise cricket and eventually for India,” added Hardik.
‘He is an organised player’
Sai Sudharsan looked an organised player and performed his role to perfection for Gujarat against Delhi, said the legendary Anil Kumble.
“He looked like a very organised player. He was good against fast bowling, he was good against swing. He came into the first game (against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad) as an ‘Impact Player’ and certainly created an impact, he played a cameo,” Kumble told official broadcaster Jio Cinema.
“Today (Tuesday), it was three-down and all the big stars were gone. Shubman Gill was gone, [Wriddhiman] Saha got out and his captain Hardik Pandya got out. Both the Tamil Nadu guys (Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar) got together and put together a partnership,” said Kumble.
