No DRS for ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe

NEW DELHI: Decision Review System (DRS) will not be a part of this year's ICC men's World Cup Qualifier which will be held in June in Zimbabwe, according to ESPNcricinfo.

There was no DRS for the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifier play-off held in Namibia.

In the match between Jersey and USA, there were questions on some decisions made by the umpires. The match was won by the United States by 25 runs.

The Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus commented on the quality of umpiring.

"This. Trying to make a career out of associate scraps and @ICC can't send a few experienced umpires and have run out cams for a tournament of this importance. I suppose we'll always eat last," tweeted the Namibian skipper