Nic Pothas appointed Bangladesh men's team assistant coach

DHAKA: Former South African batter Nic Pothas has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Bangladesh men's cricket team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday.

The 49-year-old has reached a two-year agreement with the BCB and will join the squad in the UK next month for the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

"I am honoured to commit to the Bangladesh national team. The depth and array of talent running through Bangladesh is exceptional and I believe we have some exciting years ahead of us," Pothas said on his appointment.

In a coaching career that spans over a decade, Pothas has worked as the head coach of West Indies (2018-2019) and Sri Lanka (2017-2018). He had also performed the roles of assistant coach and fielding coach of the West Indies side and had been the lead fielding coach of Sri Lanka.

Prior to joining Bangladesh, Pothas was the wicketkeeping coach of Hampshire County Cricket Club. He has played three ODIs for South Africa and made over 16,000 first class and List A runs.