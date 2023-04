Harshavardhan sends RKM Vivekananda into final with century

Left-arm spinner C Gokul (6/20) waged a lone battle with a six-wicket haul, but it was not enough to prevent RKM Vivekananda from posting a match-winning total. After putting 197 for nine on the board, riding on Harshavardhan’s hundred, RKM Vivekananda restricted Kongu to 161 for five. In the title decider, RKM Vivekananda will face Guru Nanak College (Chennai), which defeated Saradha Gangadharan College (Puducherry) by seven wickets in the other semi-final.