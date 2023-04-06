El Khayati ‘motivated’ to deliver for CFC in Super Cup

CHENNAI: After Chennaiyin FC missed out on an Indian Super League 2022-23 play-off spot by just three points, its fans were left wondering how different their favourite club’s campaign would have been if influential midfielder Nasser El Khayati had played more. In the precious little time he spent on the field in the ISL – because of injuries, he played only 572 minutes that amounts to about six-and-a-half matches – dual-citizenship holder El Khayati served up ‘Dutch delight’ with his ‘Moroccan magic’. Although he made only 12 appearances in the Chennaiyin blue in the league stage, the 34-year-old made 14 goal contributions – nine goals and five assists. Having missed plenty of action in the ISL, El Khayati is determined to “play as much as possible” in the ongoing Super Cup, where CFC will battle it out in the group stage in Manjeri from April 11.

EXCERPTS FROM DT NEXT INTERVIEW

On Super Cup preparation

We are training hard. We are trying to be good tactically. We are also preparing physically. We had two friendly matches (against Mohammedan SC and East Bengal FC in Kolkata) and we won both of them. It is going well until now. We had a winning streak (of three matches) towards the end of the Indian Super League and we have extended it (the run) with two victories in the friendlies. It is a good feeling to go into the Super Cup.