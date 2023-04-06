El Khayati ‘motivated’ to deliver for CFC in Super Cup
CHENNAI: After Chennaiyin FC missed out on an Indian Super League 2022-23 play-off spot by just three points, its fans were left wondering how different their favourite club’s campaign would have been if influential midfielder Nasser El Khayati had played more. In the precious little time he spent on the field in the ISL – because of injuries, he played only 572 minutes that amounts to about six-and-a-half matches – dual-citizenship holder El Khayati served up ‘Dutch delight’ with his ‘Moroccan magic’. Although he made only 12 appearances in the Chennaiyin blue in the league stage, the 34-year-old made 14 goal contributions – nine goals and five assists. Having missed plenty of action in the ISL, El Khayati is determined to “play as much as possible” in the ongoing Super Cup, where CFC will battle it out in the group stage in Manjeri from April 11.
EXCERPTS FROM DT NEXT INTERVIEW
On Super Cup preparation
We are training hard. We are trying to be good tactically. We are also preparing physically. We had two friendly matches (against Mohammedan SC and East Bengal FC in Kolkata) and we won both of them. It is going well until now. We had a winning streak (of three matches) towards the end of the Indian Super League and we have extended it (the run) with two victories in the friendlies. It is a good feeling to go into the Super Cup.
On whether he is fully fit (he had missed a lot of matches in the ISL due to injuries)
Regarding the fitness issues I had during the ISL… the main reason is that I missed the pre-season (he was signed late). I came in October and then the ISL started. After the start of leagues, everywhere in the world, the training intensity goes down and the physicality goes down because we need to prepare every week for matches. We cannot train as hard as we do in the pre-season, which I missed. I missed the most important sessions to become stronger and fitter. That is the main reason why I had little issues during the season. It happened in unlucky moments. I was not out for five months, but out for two-three weeks. I missed a few matches, came back and again missed a few games. It was quite unlucky that I missed 60-65% of matches (in terms of minutes on the pitch). Now, I am feeling well. It is important to play as much as possible in the rest of the season.
On targeting an improved show, both individually and as a team in the Super Cup
I am even more motivated; I always want to play for titles. I believed in the project of Chennaiyin FC at the beginning of the season. I had a good feeling about coming here. My aim was to push the team into the top-six in the ISL. We did not do it, but there were a lot of good things in the matches. We led twice against League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC, but lost both matches. In our away match against Hyderabad FC, we were winning but conceded a late penalty to draw. There were quite a few more matches that we could have won. We can look at it positively as well; we can take the lead against better teams. We need to hold on to leads and kill matches. Those are the things we are working on. It (not qualifying for the ISL play-offs) can be a good motivation to do well in the Super Cup. Everyone can win. If you win matches in the group, there is only the semi-final and final. All it takes is one moment, so anything can happen. We are ready to start.
On his relationship with head coach Thomas Brdaric
Well, it is quite good. Of course, we have some discussions about football to become better. I like his mentality; we are quite similar when it comes to telling each other the truth. I would rather have that than saying ‘yes’ to each other. We are persons who really want to improve and become better. Hopefully, we can become even better in the Super Cup.
On his future at Chennaiyin
No, look, there is really no update yet. We are focusing on the Super Cup. Of course, the club is preparing an offer. Let us see how it goes. But, to be honest, I cannot say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. It is football as we all know. The future is maybe here, the future is maybe somewhere else. I really cannot say anything about it yet.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android